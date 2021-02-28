WORLD
Ukraine sees second fatal oxygen blast at hospital this month
KYIV, Ukraine — An explosion in a Ukrainian hospital ward where COVID-19 patients are being treated has killed one person and injured another, authorities said Saturday.
The national emergencies service said in a statement that the explosion occurred in an oxygen pipe. It said 20 people were evacuated after the blast at the hospital in Chernivtsi, a city about 250 miles southwest of Kyiv.
Saturday’s explosion was the second fatal oxygen explosion at a hospital in Ukraine this month. Three COVID-19 patients and a young doctor died when an explosion caused a fire at a hospital in Zaporizhzhia during the first week of February.
EU summons its ambassador to Cuba to explain letter to Biden
BRUSSELS — The European Union has summoned its ambassador to Cuba to return to Brussels to explain himself after he reportedly signed an appeal asking US President Joe Biden to lift sanctions against Cuba and begin normalizing ties with the country.
A spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday that the ambassador, Alberto Navarro, was asked “to come to Brussels to provide explanations.”
Politico reported that 16 European Parliament lawmakers wrote to Borrell asking him to remove Navarro as ambassador, arguing that the diplomat was “not worthy of the high functions he holds.”
NATION
Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl has been charged with killing her grandmother in suburban Detroit, authorities said Saturday.
The girl’s mental health and ability to understand the proceedings will be examined before additional court action occurs.
The 65-year-old victim was found stabbed Monday at her home in Canton. A granddaughter was arrested the same day about 20 miles away at a motel in Southgate.
The victim was a “nurse who was raising her granddaughter. Our prayers go out to her son and family,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
If the teen is convicted of murder, a judge would have the option of sentencing her as an adult or a juvenile or a combination of both, the prosecutor’s office said.
