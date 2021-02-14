WORLD
Pair of avalanches kills three mountain climbers
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Two avalanches in Slovenia killed three mountain climbers and injured three more people Saturday, authorities said.
The avalanches happened in the area of Kamnik-Savinja Alps, around 30 miles north of Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana, said the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief.
Police said four climbers were in the area of Mt. Storzic when the first avalanche killed two on the spot and buried the other two up to their waists.
The second avalanche struck during the rescue operation some some three hours later, killing another climber and seriously injuring the other. Two rescuers were also injured, one seriously, police said.
Archaeologists unearth ancient beer factory in Abydos, Eygpt
CAIRO — American and Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed what could be the oldest known beer factory at one of the most prominent archaeological sites of ancient Egypt, a top antiquities official said on Wednesday.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the factory was found in Abydos, an ancient burial ground located in the desert west of the Nile River, over 280 miles south of Cairo.
He said the factory apparently dates back to the region of King Narmer, who is widely known for his unification of ancient Egypt at the beginning of the First Dynastic Period (3150 B.C.- 2613 B.C.).
NATION
Two killed, two injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks
NEW YORK — An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said.
The assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday, New York Police Department officials said during a news conference.
Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.
Police said they were searching for a man they suspect could be behind all of the attacks. They were reviewing subway security camera footage as part of the investigation. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line.
