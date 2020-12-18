WORLD
French president tests positive for COVID-19
PARIS — Wearing a white medical mask, French President Emmanuel Macron went ahead with a planned speech by videoconference Thursday, hours after testing positive for COVID-19 following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders.
The French and Spanish prime ministers and the EU Council president were among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.
Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared” on Thursday morning and will self-isolate for seven days, in line with national health authorities’ recommendations, the presidency said in a brief statement. It did not detail what symptoms Macron experienced or what treatment he might be receiving.
Mexico unveils monument to murdered US women, children
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated a monument Thursday to the memory of nine US-Mexican dual citizens ambushed and slain on Nov. 4, 2019 by suspected drug gang assassins.
The monument in the small town of La Mora is in the northern border region near New Mexico, near the site where the groups was ambushed along a rural road.
Sonora state Gov. Claudia Pavlovich said the monument “is a testament to the need that this never be forgotten, that this always be remembered, and that it never be repeated.”
NATION
Federal lawsuit: Kansas deputy purposely ran over Black man
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — The dashcam video captured a horrific scene: a Kansas sheriff’s deputy in a patrol truck mowing down a Black man who was running, shirtless, across a field in the summer darkness after fleeing a traffic stop.
Lionel Womack — a 35-year-old former police detective from Kansas City, Kansas — alleges in a excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that he sustained serious injuries when Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him during the Aug. 15 encounter.
Womack said in a statement that he hadn’t been speeding nor was he under the influence of anything when he was initially pulled over. His driver’s license, insurance and registration were up to date.
