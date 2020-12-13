WORLD
Islamic State group hits Afghan capital, airport
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Islamic State group on Saturday attacked the Afghan capital with a barrage of mortar shells, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second, according to the Interior Ministry, amid a countrywide spike in violence.
The extremist group claimed responsibility on its affiliated Amaq News site, saying it fired 10 Katyusha rockets toward Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Three shells hit the airport early in the morning, slightly damaging a Kam Air aircraft. Kam Air, which provides domestic and international flights, was Afghanistan’s first privately owned airline when it began in 2003.
Austria seizes weapons destined for Germany’s far right
BERLIN — Austrian authorities seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition that were intended to be sold to far-right extremists in Germany, officials said Saturday.
Police raids in recent days led to the seizure of 70 automatic and semi-automatic firearms, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition and explosives, officials said. The main suspect is a 53-year-old Austrian, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.
Nehammer said the police operations had uncovered “a network that shows links between the area of right-wing extremism and organized crime.”
NATION
Driver arrested after car plows into Manhattan protesters
NEW YORK — A woman who plowed her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six of them, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, police said.
Kathleen Casillo, 52, was released from custody after being given a notice to appear in court at a later date, police said.
Bystander video showed a black BMW sedan suddenly accelerating as protesters gathered around the vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday near 39th Street and 3rd Avenue in Manhattan.
Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to weapons charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area.
Williams set a Jan. 28 sentencing date. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but it’s likely Carter would get far less time than that. He’s free on $250,000 bail but had to surrender his passport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.