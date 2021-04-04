WORLD
Explosions in Somalia kill at least 15
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Simultaneous large explosions were heard in and around two Somali army bases on Saturday, with the military confirming that at least nine staffers were killed but asserting the attackers had “heavy losses” of dozens of dead. The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.
In a separate attack Saturday evening, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at a tea shop in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan told The Associated Press. Four other people were wounded. No one immediately claimed responsibility.
Residents said the attacks at the army bases occurred in Bariirre and Awdhegleh villages of Lower Shabelle region, 75 kilometers (46 miles) south of Mogadishu.
India police: Gunbattle kills five troops, Maoist rebel
PATNA, India — Indian security forces, acting on intelligence, raided a Maoist rebel hideout in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state on Saturday, triggering a gunbattle that killed five paramilitary troops and one rebel, the state’s police said.
Senior police officer D.M. Awasthi said hundreds of police and paramilitary soldiers took part in the raid after receiving intelligence that a large number of rebels were gathered in Bijapur district. He said at least 12 security personnel were injured in the four-hour firefight, and authorities were working to evacuate the wounded to hospitals.
The rebels used automatic weapons and grenades during the gunbattle, according to Hemant Kumar Sahu, a paramilitary officer, who spoke with The Associated Press by phone.
NATION
Hurricane Center report details $2.9 billion cost from Delta
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta, which made landfall about 11 miles from where the devastating Hurricane Laura hit a little more than a month earlier, cost $2.9 billion in the United States and was linked to six deaths in the US and Mexico, according to a report from the National Hurricane Center.
The report released Tuesday details the hurricane’s origins, trajectory and things such as wind speed and storm surge when it made landfall in southwestern Louisiana.
The Center releases similar reports on every named storm that hits during a season.
