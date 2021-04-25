WORLD
Two to stand trial for making exploding drones in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico said Saturday that two men have been ordered to stand trial for allegedly making explosive-laden drones of the kind that have been used in recent attacks on police and soldiers.
The Attorney General’s Office said the two were arrested a year ago in the central states of Puebla and Morelos. They face charges of violating federal firearms laws.
The evidences suggest the tactic of sending out drones with packets of explosives has been in use longer than previously thought.
Mexico’s defense secretary said Wednesday that drug cartels have used explosive-laden drones in attacks in at least three states.
Oil tanker off Syria coast on fire
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s oil ministry said a fire has erupted in a tanker on its coast after what it said was a suspected drone attack on Saturday.
The official state news agency said the fire in the oil tanker outside Baniyas refinery has been extinguished.
The oil ministry said the fire started after a suspected drone attack that originated from the Lebanese territorial waters. It provided no further details and did not specify where the tanker was arriving from.
Syria’s oil resources are mostly outside of government controlled areas but two of its refineries are operating. This makes Damascus reliant on Iran for fuel.
NATION
Arizona AG rejects official’s call for probe of voting audit
PHOENIX — Arizona’s attorney general has brushed away the state’s top election official’s call for an investigation into possible irregularities in a legislative chamber’s newly begun audit of 2020 election results from the state’s most populous county.
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Friday cited media reports of security lapses at the audit site and the auditors’ plans to question Maricopa County voters at their homes. But Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich later Friday said Hobbs provided “no facts” to warrant an investigation.
Valid complaints will be investigated, Brnovich wrote Hobbs in a letter. “Any such complaints, however, must be based on credible facts and not conjecture of politics,” he said.
