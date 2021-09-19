WASHINGTON (AP) — In a city still on edge after the Jan. 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol, on Saturday, over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn’t.
The crowd was sparse and incidents were few. The only clear parallels to the riots more than eight months ago by supporters of Donald Trump were the false claims put forth by the rally organizers about the violence that January day when Congress met to certify the election of Joe Biden.
The low turnout also called into question whether such rallies will have any staying power as the organizers attempt to tap into the rage of Jan. 6 without the presence of the former president.
Law enforcement had prepared for a confrontation by erecting temporary fencing around the Capitol and deploying heavy dump trucks to ring the rally site. Local police departments and the US National Guard were on standby.
The security might have been unnecessary in the end, but the volatility around the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and the presence of extremists and white nationalist groups on Jan. 6 have made it impossible to predict how such events will go.
US Capitol Police said they received intelligence information leading up to the weekend that was similar to what was missed in January, when law enforcement was only expecting a free speech protest and Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol.
Republican lawmakers, including those who had voted that day to challenge Biden’s election, avoided Saturday’s rally. Rally organizer Matt Braynard took elected officials to task for not backing up those now in jail and introduced candidates who are running for elected office.
First of all the "Associated Press" is Human Scum (IMHO) never forget that. Jan 6 th was a group of people having fun. I am sure if the people that entered the capitol building realized what they "would" be charged with ...they would have shown Human Trash like Pelosi (IMHO) what true violence is. Scumbag Pelosi and her bottom feeding followers (the entire Democrat party (save one or two)) played this event up like the political trash that they are. If I was there, I would have "never" entered the Capitol building...Do not let the P.O.S. Democrats scare you, like the Dems were scared on Jan 6th...Pelosi is Human Trash (IMHO), and probably had the most to fear. Mussolini probably thought his people loved him...right up until the noose snapped his neck, and they hung his naked corpse in the center of town. Consider popping up some popcorn, and grabbing a beverage..."History" is currently playing, and you don't want to miss any of the good parts.
