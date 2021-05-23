WORLD
China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet
BEIJING — China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, China’s space administration said Saturday.
The solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. Saturday Beijing time (6:20 p.m. PDT Friday), the China National Space Administration said.
China landed the spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars last Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in a first for the country.
Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rover has been running diagnostics tests for several days before it began its exploration Saturday.
Daily readings at tomb honor Dante
RAVENNA, Italy — Italy is honoring Dante Alighieri — who died in exile from Florence on Sept. 13, 1321 — in myriad ways on the 700th anniversary of his death. Those include new musical scores and gala concerts, exhibits and dramatic readings against stunning backgrounds in every corner of the country. Volunteer Dante-lovers read a single canton at his tomb, following along in the copy of the “Divine Comedy.”
Activists blockade McDonald’s distribution in UK
LONDON — Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonald’s distribution centers in the UK in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.
Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop trucks from leaving the depots.
NATION
New England’s ticks are back
PORTLAND, Maine — A late-summer drought virtually eliminated ticks in parts of New England but they’re back with a vengeance this spring.
Dog ticks, which do not carry Lyme disease like deer ticks do, have been especially active since early spring in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
And people who’ve been getting outdoors because of the pandemic are discovering the arachnids on themselves and on pets.
In Maine, the number of Lyme disease cases was nearly halved last year, dipping from a record high of 2,167 in 2019 to 1,115 in 2020, according to state data. One caveat, officials said, is that some people may have been reluctant to seek medical care during the pandemic.
