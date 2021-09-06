WORLD
Group behind Tiananmen vigil denies foreign influence
HONG KONG — The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong said Sunday it will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group’s activities, calling it an abuse of power.
Police notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China last month that it was under investigation for working for foreign interests, an accusation the group denied.
“This is a really bad precedent of the national security (police) abusing the power by arbitrarily labeling any civil organization as a foreign agent,” Chow Han Tung, vice chairwoman of the alliance, said at a news conference called to address the police investigation.
Prince Charles’ ex-aide quits charity role amid honor claims
LONDON — A former close aide to Prince Charles stepped down temporarily from his role as chief executive of a royal charity amid reports that he helped secure an honor for a Saudi donor.
The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported that Michael Fawcett coordinated support for an honor for Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.
Body of climber from Colorado recovered from Bolivian peak
LA PAZ, Bolivia — The body of an American man who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks arrived Sunday in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort.
Rescue workers said Daniel Granberg, 24, died atop the Illimani mountain.
“We found Daniel lifeless, seated at the summit. His lungs did not hold out; he couldn’t get up to continue,” said Sergio Condori Vallejos, a mountain guide who works with Bolivian Andean Rescue and who led the recovery effort.
Condori said Granberg died at an altitude of 20,391 feet on the second day of a trek across the mountain, an iconic part of the view from Bolivia’s capital, La Paz.
