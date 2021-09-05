WORLD
Scratch, win, run: Italian cops seek man who snatched ticket
ROME — Italian police, on Saturday, were hunting for a Naples tobacco shop owner who allegedly ran off on a motor scooter with a customer’s “scratch and win” game card, which had clinched the top prize of 500,000 euros ($580,000), Italian news reports said.
A day earlier, a woman in her late 60s had purchased two of the highly popular game cards at her local shop in a working-class neighborhood of the southern port city. The first card was a loser. But when she scratched the second one, she saw to her amazement it was the big win, Italian media said.
The customer handed it to a shop employee to doublecheck. That employee in turn passed it to one of the smoke shop’s owners for a final check. Instead, news reports said, he held on to it, grabbed his helmet, hopped on the scooter and raced away with the game card, according to the reports.
Tens of thousands protest for gay marriage in Switzerland
BERLIN — Tens of thousands protested in Switzerland, on Saturday, for the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Alpine country.
The protests came ahead of a national referendum on Sept. 26 on the legalization of gay marriage, which has already been introduced in many other European countries including Germany, Austria, France and the Netherlands.
Public broadcaster SRF reported that tens of thousands participated in the Zurich Pride parade which had the slogan “You can do it. Marriage for everyone now.”
NATION
Week three of the R. Kelly trafficking trial
NEW YORK — The third week of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial in New York City saw more accusers — including for the first time, a man — coming forward with array of disturbing allegations and a former assistant providing a glimpse into how he lorded over his inner circle. The accusers have testified without using their full real names to protect their privacy.
Defense attorneys for the 54-year-old “I Believe I Can Fly” artist continued to counter by saying his alleged victims had every opportunity to reject him after they say he sexually abused them starting when they were underage, but instead chose to take advantage of his lavish lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.