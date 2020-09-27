WORLD
Israel to hold talks with Lebanon on sea border
JERUSALEM — Israel will hold rare talks with Lebanon next month in an effort to resolve a longstanding maritime border dispute, an Israeli official said Saturday.
The official said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will lead the Israeli delegation in talks mediated by the United States. Representatives from the three countries are likely to speak by video conference because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the official said.
Belarus president sworn in unannounced
KYIV, Ukraine — President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in Wednesday to his sixth term in office at an inaugural ceremony that was not announced in advance amid weeks of huge protests of the authoritarian leader’s reelection, which the opposition says was rigged.
One opposition leader called the secretive ceremony “a farce,” and several European countries reiterated that they don’t recognize the results of the election and refuse to regard Lukashenko as the legitimate president. In the evening, thousands of people took to the streets in the capital of Minsk to protest the inauguration and were met with a strong response from police.
NATION
Lawmakers raise concerns at detention site
Several members of Congress called for a detention facility in Georgia to be shut down pending investigation after women detainees told them of being forced into unnecessary gynecological procedures with dirty equipment that left serious infections amid conditions so unsanitary that some begged to be deported.
“This is a horror show, it truly is worse than I expected,” Rep. Juan Vargas, a California Democrat, said Saturday after talking to several detainees on the visit to the Irwin County Detention Center, where both detainees for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and inmates for the US Marshals Service are housed
East Texas county commissioner accused of vote-harvesting
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas county commissioner and three other people have been indicted on charges that they fraudulently solicited mail-in votes from able-bodied voters by claiming they were disabled, often without the voters’ knowledge or consent.
Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and three paid workers were charged with multiple counts of election-related fraud and record tampering.
