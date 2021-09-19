WORLD
Air France-KLM plane returns to Beijing after smoke in cabin
BEIJING — An Air France-KLM flight returned to Beijing shortly after takeoff, on Saturday, after smoke filled the cabin, the airline said.
The Boeing 777 connecting Beijing Airport with Paris-Charles de Gaulle suffered a technical failure linked to overpressure in one of the air conditioning pipes, which spread residue and dust in the cabin, the airline said in a statement.
It landed normally at 4:03 a.m. local time, the statement said. No injuries were reported.
France’s Notre Dame cathedral secured at last
PARIS — France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, more than two years after the shocking fire that tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down, too.
The government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced in a statement, Saturday, that the works to secure the structure — which began the day after the April 15, 2019 fire — are at last complete.
Carpenters, scaffolding experts, professional climbers, organ mechanics and others took part in the effort, which included special temporary structures to secure the iconic towers, vaults and walls of the huge roofless structure, and a special “umbrella” to protect it from the weather.
