WORLD
While urging vaccination, WHO declines jab data on its staff
GENEVA — The United Nations’ health agency, which has repeatedly urged the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses, on Friday, declined to say how many of its own staffers have followed that advice.
“We won’t have that because it’s confidential,” said Dr. Margaret Harris, a World Health Organization spokeswoman.
Referring to United Nations personnel, UN Geneva spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said: “We don’t disclose this kind of information. It’s something that is said to the medical service. So, no, unfortunately, we won’t be able to give you these numbers.”
Vellucci said she would look into whether percentages of UN staff that had been vaccinated could be provided.
NATION
Boston’s famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price
BOSTON — Boston’s famous Skinny House has sold for a nice fat price.
The home in the city’s North End hit the market in August for $1.2 million, and the deal was closed, Thursday, for $1.25 million, according to Zillow.
The home “received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week,” real estate agency CL Properties posted on Facebook.
The four-story home built in 1862, according to a plaque on the facade, is about 1,165 square feet — even though it is about 10 feet wide at its widest point and narrows in the back to about 9.25 feet.
Chicago woman charged with fraud in death certificate scheme
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been charged with obtaining dozens of young homicide victims’ death certificates and using them to defraud the government out of thousands of dollars in tax refunds and Coronavirus stimulus payments.
Katrina Pierce faces federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a criminal complaint made public, Thursday. A judge ordered Pierce, who was sent to prison for a similar scheme nine years ago, to remain locked up pending trial. Her next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
According to prosecutors, Pierce obtained the death certificates for dozens of young homicide victims and used them to collect thousands of dollars in payments.
