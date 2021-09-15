WORLD
‘Shark Tank’ star O’Leary’s wife found not guilty in crash
TORONTO — The wife of “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary was been found not guilty Tuesday of charges stemming from a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.
Linda O’Leary was charged with careless operation of a vessel following the Aug. 24, 2019, collision on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto. Her husband was on board, as was a family friend.
Two people on the other boat — Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ontario — died from their injuries. Three others were hurt.
NATION
Subway worker: Franchise owner suspended her after robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A woman who struggled with a robber inside an Illinois Subway shop said the owner suspended her from work after surveillance video of the fight became public.
Araceli Sotelo told The Rockford Register Star that she was working alone in the sandwich shop Sept. 5 when a man came in with a gun and demanded money. The 20-year-old said she had been working at the shop for about a month at the time and didn’t have any training or guidance about what to do if someone attempted to rob the Subway.
The video shows Sotelo screaming “stop” and “move” at the man, who is in the employee area behind the sandwich preparation counter with her. She struggles with him as he tried to grab her purse, and she warns him she’s going to call the police.
They continue struggling, moving into the customer side of the restaurant, and the man drops a sweatshirt and a gun on the ground along with Sotelo’s purse. She scrambles to pick up the gun and he picked up her purse and seemed to offer it back to her.
Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’
Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”
The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
