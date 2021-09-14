WORLD
Typhoon pours five inches of rain on Taiwan, heads for Shanghai
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan with heavy rain Sunday as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast heading for Shanghai.
On the Chinese mainland, the government issued a typhoon warning for Shanghai and warned of possible torrential rains.
Airline flights and train service in Taiwan were suspended Saturday as the storm approached. The Central News Agency reported more than 2,000 people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of the east coast county of Hualien.
At midday Sunday, Chanthu’s center was about 45 miles off Taiwan’s northeast coast, with winds of 101 mph and gusts up to 124 mph, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
NATION
Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday.
Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National World War II Museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. He also received greetings from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who tweeted, “Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday.”
The museum has previously hosted parties for Brooks, although the Coronavirus pandemic has caused those events to shift to drive-by celebrations for the past two years.
Met Gala returns Monday with star power after pandemic delay
NEW YORK — Thanks to the pandemic, the 2020 Met Gala and its fashion parade was pushed from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair that kicks off Monday night with a mini version of the celebrity-splashed fundraiser.
Organizers promise no less the star power.
The intimate gala coincides with the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met’s Anna Wintour Costume Center. It will be co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Honorary chairs are Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s Wintour, the latter the doyenne of the Met Gala since 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.