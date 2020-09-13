WORLD
Vatican urges return to in-person Mass as soon as possible
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican said Saturday it was “necessary and urgent” to return to in-person Masses as soon as anti-Coronavirus measures permit.
The head of the Vatican’s liturgy office, Cardinal Robert Sarah, said in a letter to bishops conferences that virtual liturgies, while useful, were no replacement for the real thing. He said physical presence by the faithful in churches was “vital, indispensable, irreplaceable.”
Pope Francis had urged the Catholic faithful to obey anti-COVID measures, saying government authorities were responsible for public health. He was seen this week wearing a face mask for the first time, and has been using hand sanitizer.
El Salvador to require negative COVID test to enter country
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador said Saturday it plans to reopen airports for international flights starting Sept. 19, but with a twist: incoming passengers will be required to show a negative PCR Coronavirus test no more than three days old. Anyone lacking the test would be denied entry.
The new measures were contained in a notice to airlines published by the country’s port authorities. It was unclear whether the requirement would apply to Salvadoran citizens, who have a constitutional right to re-enter their country.
The Central American country has enacted some of the region’s strictest pandemic measures, like closing borders, imposing a national quarantine and dispatching police and the army to detain violators. Some of those measures have been challenged in court.
NATION
New Orleans under hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Sally nears
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off south Florida, becoming the earliest 18th-named storm on record in an Atlantic hurricane season as it enters the Gulf of Mexico amid signs of strengthening further.
In the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. forecast, meteorologists said a hurricane watch is in effect for metropolitan New Orleans. The watch extends from Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida line, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas in Louisiana and greater New Orleans.
Forecasters said a life-threatening storm surge is possible along parts of the Gulf Coast beginning Monday.
Sally was located 45 miles south-southeast of Naples on Saturday evening.
