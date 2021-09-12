WORLD
Iran says UN atomic agency head arriving in Tehran for talks
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says that the head of the International Atomic Energy Organization is arriving in the country for talks with Iranian officials.
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, said in a tweet that Rafael Grossi was due to arrive Saturday, and was to Tehran in the afternoon.
He’s scheduled to meet Iran’s vice-president and head of the country’s atomic organization, Mohammad Eslami, today.
Talks between Iran and world powers over limiting Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief have been idle since June, and Raisi took office in August.
NATION
COVID-19 infections spread through gorillas at Atlanta zoo
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity.
Zoo Atlanta said Friday that employees noticed the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite. A veterinary lab at the University of Georgia returned positive tests for the respiratory illness. Zoo Atlanta says it’s waiting on confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa.
Oklahoma court declines to bar duo from death penalty case
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a request to remove two members of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board from a high-profile death penalty case.
The court’s brief ruling on Friday denied a prosecutor’s request to remove Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from considering the commutation request of Julius Jones, who was sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.
