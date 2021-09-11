WORLD
Queen’s London representative says royals back BLM movement
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior representatives said in a television interview to be broadcast Friday.
Philanthropist Kenneth Olisa, the first Black Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, told Channel 4 News that he had discussed the issue with members of the royal family since George Floyd died in police custody in the United States last year, sparking global protests over racial injustice.
Asked if they supported the movement, the philanthropist and businessman who is the monarch’s personal representative in Greater London said: “The answer is easily yes.”
NATION
Farm calls police on Black couple it believed stole six apples
DANVERS, Mass. — A Massachusetts tourist farm called police on a Black couple it accused of stealing six apples and is now apologizing after the family went public in a blog post.
Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers said in the post that they visited Connors Farm in Danvers on Labor Day, spending more than $100 on admission, apple picking, food and drinks.
But the Cambridge, Massachusetts, couple said they were confronted by farm staff over six apples that did not fit into the prepaid apple-picking bag.
They said that the overflow fruits were in their child’s stroller and that they intended to pay for them at the farm store, where they also planned to buy cider donuts.
Surfside mayor: Tenants must leave his building for repairs
MIAMI — A Miami Beach apartment building owned by the mayor of the Florida town where a condominium collapsed in June has given his tenants 45 days to vacate the building so extensive repairs can be completed.
The lease termination letter from Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said they’ve been waiting for the city of Miami Beach to issue permits to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. He said he hopes the final permit will be issued imminently so work can be completed to the front of the building as well as the elevator.
“We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents,” Burkett’s letter said.
