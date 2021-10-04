WORLD
Blaze damages historic bridge spanning Tiber River in Rome
ROME — A blaze, possibly sparked by a gas canister explosion, destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome before firefighters extinguished the flames early Sunday.
Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight, Saturday, near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4 a.m. Sunday they had completed their work.
No one was injured in the fire that involved the Industry Bridge, but three nightclubs near the riverside neighborhood popular with young people were evacuated as a precaution, Italian state TV said.
NATION
Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man, early Sunday, in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe.
Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located Buk M. Buk, 22, in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
“Because of the incredible work of our homicide detectives, we have justice for Aaron,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said during a news conference Sunday.
