WORLD
Mexico searches for gunmen who killed six police in ambush
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in northwest Mexico are searching for gunmen who ambushed a convoy carrying security forces, killing six police officers. At least two other people died.
José Rosas Aispuro, governor of Durango state, said Saturday that prosecutors are investigating the attack, which happened Thursday in the municipality of El Mezquital. Seven police officers were also injured.
The Sinaloa drug cartel is active in the area where the attack occurred.
Head of Thai zoos shot dead amid missing wildlife scandal
BANGKOK — The head of Thailand’s state zoological agency was shot dead Saturday as he was pursuing an investigation into the suspicious disappearance of rare animals from a zoo in a southern province.
Police Capt. Komalpan Srithep said that Suriya Saengpong, the director-general of the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand, was shot several times in the offices of the Songkhla Zoo.
Srithep said the suspected gunman, a senior official at the zoo, fled the scene of the shooting and killed himself in his living quarters.
NATION
Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted Saturday that he’s checked himself into a hospital, hours after he announced he had tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Christie said that after consulting with his doctors, he went to Morristown Medical Center Saturday afternoon. He said he’s only experiencing mild symptoms.
“Due to my history of asthma, we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” he tweeted.
Ex-Major League Baseball player sought in woman’s killing
SCOTTSALE, Ariz. — The unoccupied vehicle of a former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found Saturday found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said.
Police have probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Charles Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.
The victim’s identity was not released.
