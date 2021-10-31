WORLD
Yemeni officials say car bomb near Aden’s airport kills eight
SANAA, Yemen — At least eight people were killed by a car bomb in Yemen’s southern city of Aden Saturday, officials said. The blast was the latest to hit Aden, the seat of the country’s internationally recognized government.
The explosion happened close to a security checkpoint outside Aden’s international airport in the neighborhood of Khormaksar, in the afternoon, they added. At least 11 others were injured, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US
ROME — President Joe Biden received Communion at St. Patrick’s Church during Saturday Vigil Mass, a day after saying Pope Francis told him he should continue to partake in the sacrament, despite the opposition of some conservatives in the US upset with his position on abortion.
Biden and his wife, Jill, visited the English-speaking church that is the main place of worship for the American Catholic community in Rome and is located near the US Embassy. The president stopped in between events at the Group of 20 world leaders’ summit taking place in the city this weekend.
