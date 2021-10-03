WORLD
Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament, on Saturday, and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland.
The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. The ceremony in Edinburgh began with the royal mace and the Crown of Scotland being brought into the chamber.
“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,” the queen told lawmakers.
NATION
Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems’ HQ
AUSTIN, Texas — A man seen on surveillance video wearing an American flag bandana when he threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the Democratic Party’s county office in Austin remained in custody, Saturday, according to jail records.
Ryan Faircloth, 30, was arrested Friday and faces federal charges of arson and attempted arson, according to court documents. The documents didn’t say whether Faircloth had an attorney yet.
No one was in the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters when it was attacked at around 2 a.m. Wednesday and only a small stack of papers caught fire, officials said. The blaze was quickly extinguished by employees of a neighboring business.
Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in more than eight months
DES MOINES, Iowa — The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months was up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize would be the 10th largest US lottery jackpot ever won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.