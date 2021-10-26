WORLD
Explosion at Chinese university laboratory kills two
BEIJING — Two people were killed and at least nine others were injured in a laboratory explosion at a university in eastern China, state media said Monday.
The blast occurred Sunday afternoon at the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Nanjing is a major center of higher education that attracts large numbers of foreign students.
Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop
TOKYO — People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country’s daily Coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year.
Crowds have been returning to bars and trains since Japan lifted its moderate state of emergency on Sept. 30.
NATION
Child’s remains, three abandoned siblings found in home
HOUSTON — The skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the Houston area along with three surviving siblings who appear to have been abandoned, a sheriff said.
One of the children, a 15-year-old, called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon and told authorities that his nine-year-old brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment, the office said in a statement.
