WORLD
Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India
NEW DELHI — At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.
The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts as several are still feared to be missing.
NATION
Arkansas officer kills one after knife attack; two others dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two people in Arkansas were found fatally stabbed and a third person was shot and killed by an officer whose neck was slashed after he found a man beating one of the stabbing victims with a rock, authorities said, Sunday.
It happened around 6:20 a.m., when Fort Smith police received a 911 call about a man assaulting a person who was on the ground. The responding officer discovered Christofer Conner beating a 15-year-old boy in the face and head with a rock, said Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker.
Police in Fort Smith, located about 160 miles northwest of Little Rock, later determined the boy was Conner’s son.
As the officer tried to place Conner, 40, in restraints, the suspect pulled out an edged weapon and sliced the officer’s throat and neck, Baker said. The officer then fired two shots at Conner, killing him.
