WORLD
Muslims, Hindus protest amid violence in Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh’s capital, on Saturday, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority.
Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties — took to the streets outside the main mosque of the capital, Dhaka, a day after demonstrations on the same site ended in clashes with police.
The crowd chanted “Down with the enemies of the Islam.”
NATION
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
BURLINGTON, VT — A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball” runway at halftime, with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs and makeup — and a big crowd in rainbow colors to cheer them on.
“Things went amazing,” Ezra Totten, student leader of the Gender Sexuality Alliance at Burlington High School, said of Friday night’s event, which also included participants from South Burlington High School. “The stands were completely packed. ... It was just so heartwarming to see.”
