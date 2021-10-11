WORLD
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup
LONDON — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise.
Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
“I didn’t instigate the split,” McCartney said. “That was our Johnny.’’
The band’s fans have long debated who was responsible for the breakup, with many blaming McCartney. But McCartney said Lennon’s desire to “break loose’’ was the main driver behind the split.
Confusion about the breakup was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said.
NATION
One killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A shootout at a busy bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, early Sunday, left a woman dead and 14 other people wounded, authorities said.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. Police said preliminary information indicated several people fired gunshots.
Police arrested three men who were being treated at a hospital for injuries from the shootout. All three will be booked into the Ramsey County jail once they are discharged, the St. Paul Police Department said in a statement on Twitter. They have not yet been charged.
Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout.
“We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life,” said police spokesman Steve Linders.
