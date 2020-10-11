WORLD
Two small aircraft collide in France, killing five people
PARIS — An ultra-light airplane collided on Saturday with another small plane, killing five people as the two aircraft fell into gardens around a small town in France.
The collision occurred in the skies above Loches, about 30 miles from Tours, southeast of Paris, according to the mayor, Marc Angenault, who was quoted by the France Bleu radio station.
According to Nadia Seghier, head of the prefecture, the state authority of the Indre-et-Loire region, the ultra-light plane fell around a home near the town’s center without injuring people on the ground. The tourism aircraft, reportedly a four-seat single engine plane, fell into an uninhabited sector.
Probe launched into death of Korean firm director
BAGHDAD — Iraq launched Saturday an investigation into the death of a high-level director of a Korean company implementing a strategic port project in Iraq’s south, after Iraqi lawmakers cast doubt over initial reports deeming the incident a suicide.
Park Chul-Ho, director for the South Korean Daewoo E&C Iraq office implementing the construction of the lucrative Fao port, was found dead Friday morning. His hanging corpse was discovered by a worker in the company compound in the oil-rich province of Basra several kilometers away from the port site.
After multiple officials refuted initial findings that the death had been by suicide, a committee was formed to investigate Park’s death. That committee began work on Saturday, three Iraqi officials said.
NATION
Farm’s display supporting Biden, Harris goes up in flames
DALTON, Mass. — A stack of hay bales on a western Massachusetts farm that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket went up in flames, and one man has been arrested in connection with the blaze, authorities said.
The unusual political display at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton featured 19 hay bales that were wrapped and painted with the words: USA and VOTE along with the names of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Dicken Crane, owner of the farm, told The Berkshire Eagle that he was working Friday evening when he turned around and the display was on fire. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.