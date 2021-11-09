WORLD
Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim’s parents
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents.
Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2015 and ultimately sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison. He became eligible for parole under South African law after serving half his sentence.
Astronaut conducts first spacewalk by Chinese woman
BEIJING — Wang Yaping has become the first Chinese woman to conduct a spacewalk as part of a six-month mission to the country’s space station.
Fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang left the station’s main module on Sunday evening and Wang followed later. They installed equipment and carried out tests alongside the station’s robotic service arm, according to the China Manned Space Agency. The spacewalk lasted until early Monday.
NATION
Nebraska woman avoids death sentence for store clerk slaying
WILBER, Neb. — A woman convicted of murder for her role in the death and dismemberment of a Nebraska hardware store clerk was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, avoiding the prospect of being the first woman in state history to be sentenced to death.
