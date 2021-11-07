WORLD
Rescuers in west Australia search for man attacked by sharks
SYDNEY — Rescue services in western Australia were searching for a man who was attacked by multiple sharks, police said.
Two teenagers on a boat saw what they believed was a shark attack at Port Beach in the North Fremantle suburb of Perth, on Saturday morning, and alerted other swimmers to get out of the sea and called emergency services.
Police were unable to confirm how many sharks were involved in the attack, but Western Australia Police Acting Inspector Troy Douglas said it was “obviously at least one.” Some reports quoting witnesses said the attack involved a White shark and a Tiger shark.
“I was about to go into the water and actually a lady stopped me and said ‘don’t go in there there’s been a shark sighting,’” said Suzette Harding.
