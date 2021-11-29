WORLD
New vents open up, lava surges from Spanish island’s volcano
MADRID — Several new volcanic vents have opened up on the Spanish island of La Palma, releasing new lava that is speeding down a ridge and threatening to widen the damages on evacuated land, roads and homes, authorities said Sunday.
The molten rock coming out from the main new vent was very fluid and was advancing at a speed of 20 feet per minute towards areas unspoiled until now, said María José Blanco, a spokeswoman for Spain’s National Geographic Institute.
Tens of thousands without power in wake of storms in UK
LONDON — Tens of thousands of people in Scotland and northern England remained without power, Sunday, after a storm brought sleet, subzero temperatures and disruptions across much of the UK.
Icy gusts caused power cuts around the border between Scotland and England, with Northern Powergrid saying it recorded 1,100 instances of damage requiring significant repairs. It said it was trying to restore service to 40,000 customers, while the SP Energy Networks said 21,000 customers remained without power Sunday.
NATION
Trial set to start on charges Smollett faked racist attack
CHICAGO — A popular actor steps out onto the street and is brutally reminded that, despite his fame and wealth, places still exist where the color of his skin and sexual orientation put him in danger.
That was the story that ricocheted around the world after Jussie Smollett, a Black and openly gay actor, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime.
Nearly three years later, Smollett is about to stand trial on charges that he staged the whole thing.
