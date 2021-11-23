WORLD
IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions
A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions.
Concern grew in the last week for the former No. 1-ranked doubles player — who hadn’t been seen since accusing a senior Chinese official of sexual assault on Nov. 2. Tennis stars and fans alike demanded to know #WhereIsPengShuai, and the head of the Women’s Tennis Association threatened to pull lucrative events from China.
NATION
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
WASHINGTON — Jill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House on Monday by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it - and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson.
“Look how beautiful this is,” the first lady said of the 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir that was delivered to her Pennsylvania Avenue doorstep by Clydesdale horses named Ben and Winston, who pulled a wagon carrying the tree.
“It is beautiful. It’s magnificent, really,” she said.
Three teens arrested in shooting at suburban Denver high school
AURORA, Colo. — Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking lot on Friday, a Colorado newspaper reported Monday. A television station quoted the city’s police chief as saying that gang involvement was suspected.
Police arrested one 16-year-old boy late Friday and two more 16-year-old boys on Sunday, Sentinel Colorado reported. All face charges of first-degree attempted murder.
