WORLD
14 hurt after two passenger trains crash in southern England
LONDON — British authorities on Monday were investigating the crash of two passenger trains that left 14 people injured, including a train driver who was seriously hurt.
The rear carriage of a train derailed Sunday after “striking an object” as it approached the station in Salisbury in southern England. Network Rail said the derailment knocked out all the signaling in the area, and a second train from London then crashed into the derailed train.
About 50 firefighters rushed to the scene and some 100 people were evacuated from the scene. Thirteen people were treated for minor injuries in hospital.
Eight Hong Kong activists on trial over banned Tiananmen vigil
HONG KONG — A trial began Monday for Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists charged over their roles in an unauthorized Tiananmen vigil last year, amid a crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong.
Lai and the seven others, which includes Lee Cheuk-yan, the former chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, face charges that include organizing, participating and inciting others to take part in the unauthorized candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody 1989 crackdown on protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
Lee and four other defendants pleaded guilty to the incitement charge as the trial began. Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai pleaded guilty to taking part in the unauthorized vigil, while Lee also pleaded guilty to organizing it.
NATION
Alabama judge booted for racist, inappropriate behavior
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A judge who oversees elections in an Alabama county was removed from office after being accused of racist, sexually inappropriate behavior that included demeaning comments about women and saying George Floyd “got what he deserved” when an officer in Minnesota murdered him.
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks, 65, was ousted in a unanimous order filed Friday by the nine-member Alabama Court of the Judiciary. Following a trial, the panel found that he violated five judicial ethics rules including failing to uphold the integrity and independence of the court system.
