WORLD
Baby elephant loses half its trunk to poacher trap
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — A baby elephant in Indonesia’s Sumatra island has had half of her trunk amputated after being caught in what authorities said, Monday, was a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species.
The one-year-old female is among the last of the island’s 700 wild Sumatran elephants. She was found very weak with a snare still embedded in her almost-severed trunk on Sunday in Alue Meuraksa, a forested village in the Aceh Jaya district, said Agus Arianto, the head of Aceh province’s conservation agency.
“This obviously was intended to poach endangered animals to earn money,” Arianto said in a statement. “We will cooperate with law enforcement agencies in an investigation.”
NATION
Remembrance set in Florida for ‘Dolphin Tale’ star
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Several events are planned this weekend in remembrance of Winter, the marine mammal star of the “Dolphin Tale” movies that died at age 16.
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced a “celebration of life” beginning Saturday through Wednesday. Fans can bring remembrances to the aquarium, which will cut its admission to $16 over the weekend to match Winter’s age.
An early Saturday tribute is planned on Clearwater Beach for staff, interns and volunteers.
