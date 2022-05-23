WORLD
Iraqi court postpones smuggling case against Briton, German
BAGHDAD — An Iraqi court, Sunday, postponed the trial of two European tourists charged with antiquities smuggling after their lawyers argued more information was needed about the ancient shards found in their possession.
The defense team for German national Volker Waldman filed a motion in court saying there was insufficient information about the value of the pieces Iraqi officials found on him. He was charged alongside Jim Fitton, 66, a retired British geologist.
Baghdad’s felony court postponed the case, until June 6.
Furat Kubba, defense lawyer for Waldman, said he launched the motion partly to seek more information about the historical significance of the pieces found in his client’s possession.
NATION
Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle
MENTONE, Texas — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle.
Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested, on Friday, on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
All four men were taken to the jail in neighboring Winkler County, where they have since been released on bond. Jones has not returned a call seeking comment, on Sunday.
The arrests came after a yearlong investigation, according to a statement from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home
MEDFORD, Wis. — A Wisconsin couple say they killed a bear that attacked them inside their home after they spotted it eating from their bird feeder.
The Taylor County Sheriff’s office said the attack happened around 11 p.m., Friday, at a home near Medford in north-central Wisconsin. The couple told authorities that the bear charged through a window after they yelled at it to go away.
Both the husband and wife were injured before they were able to stab the bear with a kitchen knife. Eventually, the man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal.
The man and woman were treated at a hospital for several bites and other injuries before being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.