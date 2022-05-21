WORLD
Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo hit by cold wave
SAO PAULO — In Rio de Janeiro, bold swimmers have been discouraged from diving into the cold ocean, while Sao Paulo authorities had to open up subway stations to accommodate homeless people as Brazil’s south experienced unusually low temperatures, on Friday.
Temperatures, on Friday morning, dropped below 23 Fahrenheit in Santa Catarina state, covering several municipalities with a thin layer of snow. Earlier this week a fierce hailstorm scared residents of Rio’s west zone. For many Brazilians, accustomed to more clement weather in the tropical South American country, such events are considered extreme.
Earlier this week, authorities in Rio Grande do Sul, canceled soccer matches, closed public buildings early and suspended classes in schools and universities due to fears of major disruptions.
NATION
Bill de Blasio, ex-NYC mayor, to run for redrawn House seat
NEW YORK — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, Friday, that he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home.
De Blasio, whose second mayoral term ended last year, announced on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District, which will include part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn.
Democratic US Rep. Jerry Nadler represents New York’s 10th District now but will no longer live in the district under maps that have been redrawn under the supervision of a New York judge.
Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire
LOS ANGELES — Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Aimee was among those who escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed a 26-year-old music producer, Sharon Osbourne and others who work in the space said.
Aimee Osbourne’s producer also escaped the blaze that erupted, late Thursday, afternoon in the two story commercial building. It took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a statement.
Two people reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure.
