WORLD
Israel court rejects petitions against Jerusalem cable car
JERUSALEM — Israel’s Supreme Court rejected four petitions, on Sunday, that sought to derail controversial plans to build a cable car to Jerusalem’s Old City, paving the way for the project to progress.
Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem, environmentalists, urban planners, archaeologists and a small community from the Jewish Karaite sect had all lodged protests with the court in recent years. They said the project would harm the holy city’s historic character, desecrate a Karaite cemetery, and impact the lives and businesses of local residents.
The proposed cable car is being advanced by Israel’s Tourism Ministry and the Jerusalem municipality.
NATION
Florida bridge plane crash killed one on board, police say
MIAMI — One of the three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend, police said.
The aircraft lost power Saturday shortly after takeoff, coming down on the bridge and striking an SUV, then bursting into flames. The two other people on the plane were taken to a trauma center, while a woman and two toddlers in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Police.
No further information was released on the person who died. Police said the body was found in the wreckage after firefighters put out the flames.
Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the bridge with a damaged SUV nearby.
