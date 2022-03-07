WORLD
14 workers confirmed dead in China coal mine collapse
BEIJING — Fourteen workers who were trapped when a coal mine in southwest China collapsed 10 days ago had died, media reported, Sunday.
A rescue operation finished, Sunday noon, after the bodies of the miners were retrieved, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said.
The workers were trapped after the roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed on Feb. 25.
The rescue operation was challenging because the roof caved in about 1.9 miles from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area was considerably large, media reported.
One dead, more than 20 hurt in grenade attack in Kashmir market
SRINAGAR, India — One person was killed and more than 20 others injured, on Sunday, when an assailant lobbed a grenade at a busy market in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.
According to local media reports, the target of the attack in Srinagar appeared to have been security personnel in the area. There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded.
Police officer Sujit Kumar said that security forces were investigating and that the attacker would be found soon.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety.
India accuses Pakistan of supporting armed rebels who want to unite the region, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Islamabad denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.
NATION
Stolen box of human heads investigated by Denver police
DENVER — Denver police are investigating the theft of a box containing human heads from a parked freight company truck, officials said, Saturday.
The box was being transported for medical research purposes, police said in an email.
Someone broke into the truck while it was parked, between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, Denver television station KDVR reported.
The blue-and-white box was marked with a label that said “Exempt Human Specimen,” police said. A dolly was also stolen from the truck.
No arrests had been made, as of Saturday, and investigators asked anyone who finds the box to call police.
