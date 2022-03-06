WORLD
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
NEW YORK — Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said, Saturday, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.
“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.
Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.
“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.
NATION
Teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a student and slapping him across the face has been charged with battery causing moderate injury.
A judge, on Friday, found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola. The offense is a felony that could carry a sentence of six months to two-and-a-half years in prison.
In court documents filed, Friday, officials describe their investigation of the Feb. 25 incident in which video appears to show Hosinski grab a student by his backpack, force him into a wall and strike him across the face.
Missing Florida woman: Body found in backyard septic tank
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with killing her, authorities said, Saturday.
Investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found a body believed to be that of Cynthia Coles, submerged in the septic tank four feet underground after hours of excavating her back yard late Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, Keoki Hilo Demich, who was charged with second-degree murder. Cole, 57, had been missing for more than a week.
No further details were provided. Jensen Beach is almost 50 miles north of West Palm Beach.
“There are elements to this case still being investigated,” the post said. “We will update the community with additional information as it becomes available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.