WORLD
Prince William: Commonwealth links to crown up to the people
LONDON — As Caribbean nations debate their relationship with the British crown, Prince William says he will support and respect whatever decision the people make.
William, second in line to the throne, made the comments after an eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas during which he and wife Kate were celebrated but also criticized as being “tone deaf” for perpetuating images of Britain’s colonial rule. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the royals his country intended to become a republic, removing the British monarch as its head of state.
NATION
Average US gas price drops six cents over two weeks to $4.37
CAMARILLO — The average US price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped six cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said, Sunday, that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.
The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.