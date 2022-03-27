WORLD
Iraqi lawmakers fail to elect president for a second time
BAGHDAD — Iraqi lawmakers failed for a second time, on Saturday, to select a head of state, further deepening a political crisis spurred by infighting following federal elections five months ago.
Only 202 lawmakers arrived to Iraq’s parliament, falling short of the two-thirds quorum required for the 329-member legislature to conduct an electoral session to select the country’s president. Saturday’s vote could not be held as many lawmakers allied with Iran-backed parties did not attend. Another electoral session is scheduled for Wednesday.
Iraqi politicians have so far failed to agree on a compromise candidate for the presidency, exacerbating a political vacuum that also prevents the appointment of a prime minister.
NATION
Ex-UAW official pleads guilty to embezzling $2.2M from union
DETROIT— A former official at a suburban Detroit branch of the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to charges that he embezzled more than $2 million in union money.
Timothy Edmunds, 54, pleaded guilty, Friday, to one count each of embezzling union funds and money laundering during a hearing in US District Court in Detroit, federal prosecutors said. He is the 17th defendant convicted in an ongoing criminal investigation into corruption within the UAW, prosecutors said.
Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to US
DOVER, Del. — The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the US, Friday.
The US Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed, on March 18, in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said Saturday that hundreds of US Marines, sailors, service members and civilians rendered final salutes to the fallen Marines in Bodø, Norway, early Friday.
The bodies of the Marines were then placed on board an Air National Guard military transport aircraft and flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Marine Corps officials said. The remains of the Marines will ultimately be moved to their final resting places according to their families’ wishes, officials said in a statement.
