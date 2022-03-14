WORLD
Report: Iran suspends talks with Saudi after mass execution
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has decided to temporarily suspend its secret Baghdad-brokered talks aimed at defusing yearslong tensions with regional rival Saudi Arabia, Iranian state-linked media reported, Sunday, a day after Saudi Arabia carried out its largest known mass execution in its modern history.
The Iranian news website Nournews, considered close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council, reported the government had unilaterally paused the talks with Saudi Arabia.
NATION
Police seek man who killed one homeless man, wounded second
NEW YORK — Police in New York City were searching for a man who authorities say shot and killed one homeless person and wounded another in separate street attacks.
The shootings occurred, early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.
In the first, a sleeping victim was shot in the right arm in the SoHo neighborhood at approximately 4:30 a.m. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital and listed as stable.
According to police, security video showed the suspect, wearing all black and a black ski mask, approaching and shooting a man in a sleeping bag about ten blocks away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.