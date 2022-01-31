WORLD
Escaped lioness kills keeper in Iran, prowls zoo for hours
TEHRAN, Iran — A lioness killed her keeper in Iran, on Sunday, as he was feeding her lunch, then escaped with her male partner and prowled around a zoo before being captured, media reported.
The official IRNA news agency said the 40-year-old victim, identified only by his family name, Esfandani, was putting meat through a feeding window when the two lions managed to open their cage.
Police and guards captured the couple a few hours later at the zoo in the central city of Arak, some 144 miles southwest of the capital, Tehran.
Authorities are investigating the case. Such incidents are rare in Iran, and often blamed on poor safety measures and inadequate emergency service.
Nine killed, one critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada, and police are trying to determine if a driver was impaired before running a red light, causing the collision.
Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday’s crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from juveniles to middle-aged adults.
They said the identities of the driver and the other eight people killed would be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, but no timetable was given.
Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, according to North Las Vegas police.
In all, 15 people were involved in the crash.
Judge to hear suit over Confederate memorial in Tuskegee
TUSKEGEE, Ala.— A Macon County judge is scheduled to consider arguments, this week, in a legal fight over a Confederate monument that has stood for 116 years in mostly black Tuskegee.
Circuit Judge Steven Perryman has set a hearing for Thursday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Macon County and some residents against the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected scores of rebel monuments across the South in the early 1900s.
