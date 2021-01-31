WORLD
Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games
BRASILIA, Brazil — A fire at a Brazilian stadium that hosted World Cup games in 2014 caused damage and left some people suffering from smoke inhalation on Saturday.
The blaze at Castelão Arena in the northeastern city of Fortaleza apparently was sparked by a short circuit in the broadcast area, according to the fire department, though agency spokesman Col. Oscar Neto said the cause would be investigated.
Television images showed flames and a column of black smoke rising above the stadium.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people needed medical assistance or if anyone was hospitalized. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.
Greek police seize large cocaine haul
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police have seized a haul of 324 kilograms (714 pounds) of pure cocaine and arrested three people in the northern city of Thessaloniki.
They said Saturday that the suspects planned to mix the cocaine with other substances and sell it in Greece and other markets. It would have had a street value of 100 million euros.
The operation, conducted in cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s Athens office, took place Friday, police said.
The three, a 37-year-old Albanian citizen, a 36-year-old Croat and a 35-year-old Greek citizen born in Albania, were arrested in central Thessaloniki as they met to decide how to sell the cocaine. A van containing most of the 260 packages was impounded and an apartment rented by the Croat was searched.
NATION
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
ATLANTA — Travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear face masks starting next week to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a mask-wearing rule late Friday that builds on an order announced Jan. 21 by President Joe Biden.
The rule “will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic,” said Dr. Marty Cetron, director of CDC’s division of migration and quarantine, who signed the order.
