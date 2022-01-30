WORLD
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, late Saturday, she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the Coronavirus.
The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation.
Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.
“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement. “In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.”
NATION
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
AMITYVILLE, NY — Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.
Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery, and DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing. Both were arraigned Friday.
Urraro’s lawyer, Michael Alber, urged people not to rush to judgment about the allegations and said his client is a well-respected nurse.
Texas police fatally shoot man threatening woman with knife
DENTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a woman hostage, early Saturday, the police chief said.
Officers responded to reports of a man threatening to kill himself at an apartment complex courtyard in Denton, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas. They found the man holding the woman by the neck shortly after 1:30 a.m., Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon.
“The hostage-taker would raise the knife up to the female, almost in a stabbing motion, several times,” as officers tried to talk with the man, Dixon said.
“At one point, as the knife was being raised, we had one officer fire one round from his patrol rifle striking the subject in his upper torso,” Dixon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.