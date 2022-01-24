WORLD
Aid group says death toll from Yemen prison airstrike at 87
CAIRO — Workers in war-wrecked Yemen recovered five more bodies from the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike, bringing the death toll to at least 87, an international aid group said, Sunday.
Internet access, meanwhile, remained largely down after another Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a telecommunications center, Friday, at the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, according to advocacy group NetBlocks. The center is key to Yemen’s connection to the Internet.
NATION
Chicago girl, eight, dies after being struck by stray bullet
CHICAGO — An eight-year-old Chicago girl who was walking with her mother when she was shot in the head and killed by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side has been identified.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim, Sunday, as Melissa Ortega of Chicago. A police report said she was walking on the street with her mother, Saturday afternoon, when someone fired shots at a 26-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.