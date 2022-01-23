WORLD
Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office
LONDON — Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.
The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow, on Friday, propped up by two younger men. When questioned by staff, the two fled, leaving behind the older man, who was found to be dead.
Ireland’s national police force, the Garda Siochana, would not discuss details of the case but said officers were investigating circumstances surrounding the “unexplained death of an elderly male” in the Carlow area. The force said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of the man’s death.
NATION
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved
LEWISTON, Maine — A man who stumbled along a street while carrying his own severed arm was saved by two public workers who saw him and happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets, authorities in Maine said.
“It had to be divine intervention because two of my best guys just happened to be there sanding sidewalks,” said Mary Ann Brenchick, director of Lewiston Public Works. “It couldn’t have been better guys for this kind of situation.”
Witnesses said the man’s arm was cut off, Friday, near the shoulder, apparently in a workplace accident, the Sun Journal reported.
Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say.
Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened, early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.
“He was supposed to be here for three months because we’ve been long distance for a while,” Katherine Shepard, his girlfriend of three years, told WSB-TV. “I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location, and the next day, he’s gone.”
