WORLD
Honduras seeks to lock in constitutional ban on abortion
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduran lawmakers are moving to lock in the country’s ban on abortions by making it explicit in the constitution.
The charter already states that “those who are yet to be born will be considered born, for the purposes of the law.” An amendment adopted Thursday by a large majority in the congress adds that an abortion “by the mother or any other third party” is prohibited.
Further, legislators want to make it difficult to end the ban. The amendment adds that the article could be changed only by a three-quarters majority of the congress, and decrees that “any laws passed subsequently that contradict this article will be null and void.”
It will go up for a second vote later this month.
Canada thinking of quarantining travelers in hotels
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Friday his government could impose stricter restrictions on travelers at any moment in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the Coronavirus — possibly making it mandatory to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada.
Trudeau said at a news conference that such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against nonessential trips abroad.
Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before arrival. The suggested measure would require isolating at a hotel rather than at home.
NATION
Tom Brokaw says he’s retiring from NBC News after 55 years
NEW YORK — Longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw, once television news’ most popular broadcaster as he told viewers about the biggest events of that late 20th Century, said Friday that he’s retiring from television.
Brokaw, who is 80, said he’ll continue writing books and articles. He’s the author of “The Greatest Generation,” about those who fought World War II.
In a final essay that appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Dec. 30, Brokaw hinted at his announcement by reflecting on a career that took him from breaking into a local newscast in Nebraska and announcing the death of President John F. Kennedy, to Coronavirus.
“For me, it’s been an amazing journey — 57 years as a reporter,” Brokaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.