WORLD
Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt lawsuit with domicile claim
NEW YORK — Prince Andrew’s effort to immediately block the progression of a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 — on the grounds that she no longer lives in the US — was rejected by a federal judge as oral arguments were set to proceed, Monday, on the prince’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, in a written order, Friday, told the prince’s lawyers they must turn over documents on the schedule that has been set in the lawsuit brought in August by Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre says she was abused by the prince on multiple occasions in 2001.
French burn fewer cars on New Year’s Eve due to pandemic
PARIS — Hundreds of empty, parked cars go up in flames in France each New Year’s Eve, set afire by young revelers, a much lamented tradition that appeared in decline this year, which saw only 874 vehicles burned.
The number of cars burned overnight has declined compared to New Year’s Eve 2019 when 1,316 vehicles went up in flames.
Fewer arson attacks occurred because of massive police presence on cities’ streets this New Year’s Eve, enforcing law and order and restrictions on public gatherings and wearing face masks as infections driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant surge.
