WORLD
Russia: Seven die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia
MOSCOW — A fire at a nursing home in Siberia killed seven people on Saturday, Russian authorities said.
The fire took place at the private home for the elderly in the Tyumen region of western Siberia. The fire also injured a resident, according to the Investigative Committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency.
Police detained the care home’s owner on charges of violating safety regulations.
Local officials said the home in the town of Borovsky wasn’t registered with authorities.
Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners
QUETTA, Pakistan — Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community’s plight.
Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 30 miles east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s troubled Baluchistan province.
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Saturday afternoon in Quetta and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office. Khan’s visit came after Shiite demonstrators across the country — who blocked roads in major cities — demanded he visit the grieving minority community in Quetta and assure their protection.
NATION
Minneapolis officer reprimanded for speaking to press
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis police officer who spoke to GQ magazine after the death of George Floyd — criticizing the department for having what she called a toxic culture — has been reprimanded for speaking to the media without seeking permission.
Disciplinary records made public Friday show Colleen Ryan received a letter of reprimand on Dec. 2.
Ryan was an anonymous source in the June 10 article, but her name was made public in records released Friday under a court order that’s part of an ongoing human rights investigation into the department’s practices, the Star Tribune reported.
In the GQ article, Ryan was quoted under the pseudonym “Megan Jones.” She criticized what she described as a “toxic” culture that discourages officers from reporting colleagues’ bad behavior.
