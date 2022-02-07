WORLD
Ten Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida
MIAMI — Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the US Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel, Thursday, about 40 miles off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”
Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.
NATION
State high court to hear challenge to Missouri gun law
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments, today, on the constitutionality of a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.
A lower court judge rejected a challenge to the law brought by St. Louis city and county and Kansas City officials last August, so they appealed to the higher court.
The gun law has drawn strong opposition from police departments across the state, and federal law enforcement officials have said it hampers criminal investigations and hurts cooperation between federal and local investigators.
